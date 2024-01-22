Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez were exceptional in Liverpool’s emphatic 4-0 win away to Bournemouth, in what was one of the best victories of the season to date.

The Reds made the trip to a windy Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon, going into the game with the incentive of going five points clear of Man City, who have played a game less.

They did exactly that, with Jota and Nunez both scoring twice apiece, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men overcame in-form opponents.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

The highest average rating for Liverpool went to Jota (9.1), as the Portuguese stood tall in the absence of Mohamed Salah.

Not only did he fire home two superb finishes, but he also provided an assist for Nunez to score the all-important opener.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle described Jota as “such a handful” at Bournemouth, while TIA’s Joanna Durkan claimed that his “poaching instincts cannot be underestimated.”

In second place was Nunez (8.7), who silenced his critics delightfully, playing a massive role in Liverpool’s victory.

Peter McVitie of Goal praised the Uruguayan for being “energetic and always looking to get into dangerous spaces,” as he took his goal tally for the season to eight.

Alexis Mac Allister (8.3) produced one of his best performances in a Reds shirt, and he was next up in the ratings.

He was lauded by Durkan, who felt he “coupled his strength on the ball with brilliant passes that created width and chances,” and FotMob noted that he made an incredible 13 defensive actions and 15 recoveries.

The lowest score of the afternoon went to Luis Diaz (5.8), but in fairness, the Colombian was more quiet than anything.

Doyle’s biggest issue was that he “didn’t always combine well with other forwards,” but this wasn’t a day to focus on the negatives.

Liverpool’s next game sees them head to Fulham for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday evening (8pm UK).