➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Real ‘waiting’ for end of Ibrahima Konate contract – Latest Liverpool FC News

As if signing Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn’t enough, Real Madrid are now reportedly eyeing a future move for Ibrahima Konate.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to Spanish publication Marca, Madrid are eyeing a move for Konate in the summer of 2026.

The Frenchman’s current Liverpool deal expires at that point, and the La Liga giants will wait until nearer that time to sign him on a free transfer, as they love to do.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bournemouth‘s Dean Huijsen and Arsenal‘s William Saliba are also mentioned as alternative centre-back options for Madrid.

Losing Konate next year would be a huge blow for Liverpool, who now have to try and tie the 25-year-old down to an extension.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 18, 2024: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne lines-up before the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City FC and Inter Milan at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • A Kevin De Bruyne to Liverpool transfer rumour has been denied by local reporter Ian Doyle. Do the Reds really need another high-earning player in his 30s?
  • Liverpool‘s squad have taken the term ‘on the beach’ literally, enjoying a break ahead of Sunday’s visit of Arsenal. Who else can’t wait for the guard of honour?

More from This Is Anfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This is a great read from Joe Baker for This Is Anfield, assessing the superb job Arne Slot has done at Liverpool:

“The Dutch are known for their stubborn streaks, but Slot’s ability to block out all the contract noise and find ways to get the best out of his big players has been admirable.

“From the start, a great emphasis has been put on one-on-one player and full-squad meetings to analyse performances, assess training plans and honestly discuss areas for improvement, no matter the player’s status.

“Clear communication has been the name of the game, fuelling togetherness with both collective and individual advancement.”

How Arne Slot has proven credentials at Liverpool with an underrated quality

Elsewhere in the football world today

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2024: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Everton FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man City‘s 115 charges verdict is now reportedly not expected to be revealed until this summer at the earliest, and potentially next season. It’s tiresome! (TIA)
  • Fulham manager Marco Silva says he is happy at the club, amid rumoured interest from Saudi Pro League side from Al Hilal (Sky Sports)
  • David Beckham and Gary Neville have completed a takeover of Salford City with a new consortium, aiming to be in the Championship within five years
  • There’s Europa League semi-final second leg action tonight, with Man United hosting Athletic Bilbao after winning 3-0 in Spain, and Tottenham taking a 3-1 lead with them to Bodo/Glimt

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool's Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness, 1979, Wembley (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

On this day in 1979, Liverpool won their 11th league title.

The Reds secured the prize with a 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa, with Alan Kennedy, Kenny Dalglish and Terry McDermott scoring the goals.

Incredibly, Bob Paisley‘s Liverpool side conceded just 16 goals in their 42 First Division matches, highlighting their defensive dominance.

That was one of the great Reds teams.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025