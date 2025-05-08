As if signing Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn’t enough, Real Madrid are now reportedly eyeing a future move for Ibrahima Konate.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to Spanish publication Marca, Madrid are eyeing a move for Konate in the summer of 2026.

The Frenchman’s current Liverpool deal expires at that point, and the La Liga giants will wait until nearer that time to sign him on a free transfer, as they love to do.

Bournemouth‘s Dean Huijsen and Arsenal‘s William Saliba are also mentioned as alternative centre-back options for Madrid.

Losing Konate next year would be a huge blow for Liverpool, who now have to try and tie the 25-year-old down to an extension.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

A Kevin De Bruyne to Liverpool transfer rumour has been denied by local reporter Ian Doyle. Do the Reds really need another high-earning player in his 30s?

Liverpool have been boosted in their possible pursuit of Morgan Rogers this summer, with Aston Villa potentially forced to sell him. He would be a great signing!

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has nailed it on Reds supporters’ reaction to Alexander-Arnold leaving the club. He really gets the city!

Virgil van Dijk says he is ready for a ‘crazier than ever’ Liverpool parade later this month, calling for fans to wear red again!

Liverpool‘s squad have taken the term ‘on the beach’ literally, enjoying a break ahead of Sunday’s visit of Arsenal. Who else can’t wait for the guard of honour?

Reds midfielder Trey Nyoni says he is aiming to emulate Thiago as a player at Liverpool, both on and off the ball. What a role model!

More from This Is Anfield

This is a great read from Joe Baker for This Is Anfield, assessing the superb job Arne Slot has done at Liverpool:

“The Dutch are known for their stubborn streaks, but Slot’s ability to block out all the contract noise and find ways to get the best out of his big players has been admirable. “From the start, a great emphasis has been put on one-on-one player and full-squad meetings to analyse performances, assess training plans and honestly discuss areas for improvement, no matter the player’s status. “Clear communication has been the name of the game, fuelling togetherness with both collective and individual advancement.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City‘s 115 charges verdict is now reportedly not expected to be revealed until this summer at the earliest, and potentially next season. It’s tiresome! (TIA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva says he is happy at the club, amid rumoured interest from Saudi Pro League side from Al Hilal (Sky Sports)

David Beckham and Gary Neville have completed a takeover of Salford City with a new consortium, aiming to be in the Championship within five years

There’s Europa League semi-final second leg action tonight, with Man United hosting Athletic Bilbao after winning 3-0 in Spain, and Tottenham taking a 3-1 lead with them to Bodo/Glimt

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1979, Liverpool won their 11th league title.

The Reds secured the prize with a 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa, with Alan Kennedy, Kenny Dalglish and Terry McDermott scoring the goals.

Incredibly, Bob Paisley‘s Liverpool side conceded just 16 goals in their 42 First Division matches, highlighting their defensive dominance.

That was one of the great Reds teams.