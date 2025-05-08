Virgil van Dijk is already looking forward to Liverpool’s title-winning parade this month, expecting it to be more “crazy than ever.”

The Reds have three more Premier League games remaining this season, being given guards of honour and basking in the glory of being champions.

Then the day after the final game of the campaign at home to Crystal Palace, Arne Slot and his players will enjoy a huge celebratory parade through the city on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26.

Incredibly, one million people are expected to be in the city to show their love for their Liverpool heroes across the Bank Holiday weekend, on what promises to be a memorable occasion.

• READ: 1 million people expected in Liverpool on weekend of title party and parade

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Van Dijk discussed a day to treasure later this month, again encouraging fans to be dressed in a sea of red.

“Hopefully it will be even better than what we had after the Champions League final [in 2022] and I already encouraged everyone to wear red in the last game,” Van Dijk said.

“So keep doing that for the rest of the season because everyone saw how amazing it was.

“For so many fans and people that have been going to Anfield for so many years it was one of their best days ever so hopefully the 25th will top that and the parade will be even more crazy than ever and there will be even more people coming from around the world to be in Liverpool to come and be with us.”

The scenes at Anfield when Liverpool clinched the league title against Tottenham on April 27 were unforgettable, with those present arguably never witnessing a better occasion inside the ground.

The parade has the potential to be even more remarkable, however, given the volume of people who will be present in the city.

It will bring back memories of the Champions League celebrations in 2019, and even the parade after Liverpool won both domestic cups in 2022, but this could potentially better them both.

This is a special time to be a Reds supporter – we need to drink in every minute of it!