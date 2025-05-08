Kevin De Bruyne has been mentioned as a shock summer target for Liverpool, but cold water has been poured on the rumour.

The Belgian is one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, winning six titles with Man City.

De Bruyne will leave the Etihad at the end of this season, but he hasn’t ruled out staying put in England.

It was claimed by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio – admittedly not the most reliable of sources – that Liverpool had tabled an offer for the 33-year-old, emerging as surprise candidates to sign him.

Napoli are also said to be among the clubs interested in signing De Bruyne on a free transfer, having failed to agree a contract extension with City.

However, local reporter Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo has dismissed the claims, saying the Reds “have not made an offer” for the midfielder.

He goes on to state that Liverpool’s recruitment team are instead “training their sights elsewhere” to improve their squad, with the Premier League champions “mindful of the age of their squad.”

Would De Bruyne be worth the gamble for Liverpool?

As mentioned, De Bruyne is among the best players to have graced the Premier League, so there would understandably be some excitement about him joining Liverpool.

The brutal truth is that there is a reason why City haven’t extended his stay, though, with more injuries creeping in and his best days behind him.

De Bruyne has started fewer than half of his side’s league games this season – 17 out of 35 – so signing him on huge wages would be a big risk.

Not only that, but do they really need another high-earner in his 30s brought in, having recently nailed down Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to new deals?

There are aspects of De Bruyne joining Liverpool that appeal, from his quality to the fact he was a boyhood Reds supporter, but it would make little sense.

There are younger, less injury-prone midfield options out there, such as the recently-linked Morgan Rogers, so Richard Hughes and Arne Slot should be going down that route instead.