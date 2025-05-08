Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers and a new update acts as a potential boost for them.

A busy summer transfer window awaits at Anfield, with the Reds expected to invest heavily in their squad.

Rogers is one player who has been mentioned as an option for Liverpool, following a breakthrough season at Villa.

Now, a report from the Daily Mail claims that the Midlands club “need to make at least one significant sale” this summer, in order to “stay in line with Premier League spending rules.”

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is mentioned as a player who could exit, but Rogers is another who could also generate plenty of interest and funds.

Villa are currently seventh in the Premier League, and failure to qualify for the Champions League could increase the chances of negotiations taking place, due to the financial impact it would have on them.

Rogers an ideal fit for Liverpool?

Rogers has been a standout performer for Villa all season, helping them reach the Champions League quarter-finals, as well as scoring and assisting eight times apiece in the league.

The 22-year-old has the attributes to succeed at Liverpool, possessing pace and power in attacking midfield areas, and the versatility to take up a wide role, too.

Rogers has also forced his way into the England setup, winning three caps, and he could come in as strong competition for Dominik Szoboszlai in the No. 10 role.

The Hungarian has enjoyed a good season, but a lack of end product has been aimed at him, with his tally of five goals and assists in the league inferior to the Villa midfielder.

That’s not to say that Rogers would arrive as a replacement for Szoboszlai, but Liverpool need to be in a situation next season where their squad is better than ever.

At 22, Rogers is still only going to mature moving forward, potentially excelling even more alongside better players than at Villa, so the Reds should consider him a great option.

Villa are going to be reluctant to sell – they only signed him from Middlesbrough last year – but if he ends up being the player who garners the most interest, they may have to consider taking the hit.