Liverpool may have just won the Premier League but their squad is set for preening this summer, with Aston Villa‘s Morgan Rogers the latest name on the club’s radar.

Rogers joined Villa in February 2024 and has since scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in 66 appearances, earning him plenty of attention from rival clubs.

Liverpool are reportedly among them, with journalist Fabrizio Romano writing, via Give Me Sport, that the Reds have “sent their scouts several times” to follow his progress.

They are claimed to consider him “an ideal player for the future,” with the 22-year-old’s versatility to play in several attacking positions certainly appealing.

Chelsea are also named as an interested party, but both clubs “consider the deal as ‘difficult’ for this summer” as Unai Emery’s side have “no plans” to let him leave.

Liverpool also ‘consider an exit as complicated’ as Villa already cashed in by selling Jhon Duran to Al Nassr in January for £64 million, and they won’t easily allow a crucial player to depart.

Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas adds that Liverpool, like many others, “have been impressed” by Rogers this season but “he would be much harder to get” compared to other potential attacking players.

If Villa qualify for the Champions League next season, they are currently seventh and need to finish in the top five, prying him away would not be easy and Villa would demand a significant fee.

Villa’s ongoing need to balance the books in relation to PSR rules could come in to play, however, if they miss out on a top-five spot, opening the door for negotiation for key players.

Liverpool will likely be keeping an eye on how Villa finish the season and if they can take advantage of any missed opportunities, though Rogers would still demand a steep fee.

Rogers an injection of creativity

At 22, Rogers certainly fits the mould of a player who can make an impact straight away whilst also being one for the future.

He has over 160 senior appearances at club level across the Premier League, Championship, League One and Champions League, and has four caps for England after debuting in November.

Rogers is adept playing on either flank but has been primarily used by Emery this season as a No. 10, which Liverpool could do with to inject creativity further up the pitch.

“I’m happy to play anywhere. I feel I’ve got the capabilities to play in different positions anywhere across the front line. I’ve picked that up since I was young. I’ve played everywhere,” Morgans said, via the Athletic.

He is a chance creator and showing the promising signs of development any club would look for in a young forward player – and he shows little to no fear when on the ball.

Rogers would certainly be an ideal transfer option for Liverpool this summer, but whether the club actively pursue him could be down to Villa’s finishing position.