Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni admits he is using former midfielder Thiago as inspiration, looking to be a similar player as he matures.

The 17-year-old is one of the Reds’ most exciting academy products in years, breaking into the first team last season when he was still only 16.

A further five appearances have come Nyoni’s way in 2024/25, one of which came at PSV Eindhoven the Champions League, becoming Liverpool’s youngest-ever player in Europe.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Nyoni discussed the brilliance of Thiago both in and out of possession, saying he is looking to emulate the Spaniard.

“Just his calmness on the ball, how elegant he is and he was also underrated off the ball as well – he used to work hard a lot as well. Just his elegance on the ball is just top,” Nyoni said.

“I was playing midfield before I came here, so I had already started playing in all different roles – like a six, eight and 10.

“I think it’s good for me anyway because I feel like I get a lot of the ball. I’m happy to be on the pitch anywhere but I like playing as a six or eight.

“I feel that’s where I’m most comfortable because I like when I can see the game and can play the ball through the lines.”

The perfect role model for Nyoni

Nyoni couldn’t be looking for a much better player to copy than Thiago, with the former Liverpool man one of the most gifted midfielders of his generation.

As the Reds teenager rightly points out, the Spaniard was not only a silky presence on the ball, but also a tenacious figure off it, biting into tackles and displaying a strong team ethic.

Ultimately, Thiago’s time at Liverpool didn’t work out because of injuries, which was predictable, but he was a joy to watch in full flow.

Breaking into Slot’s midfield plans won’t be easy for Nyoni next season, given the depth in that area, but he is a player with enormous potential.

Slot himself described the Englishman as an “interesting” player last summer and it will be fascinating to see how he develops.

Pre-season will give him a good chance to prove his worth, showing his boss that he can become a reliable squad option.