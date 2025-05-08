Liverpool squad take ‘on the beach’ literally with break ahead of Arsenal

A few Liverpool players took the opportunity to head abroad on their days off earlier this week, ahead of the visit of Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday!

The Reds are in the enviable position of being champions with two-and-a-half weeks of the season remaining, allowing them to take their foot off the gas.

While supporters will want Liverpool to get as many points as possible, Arne Slot and his players have done their job, naturally easing their foot off the accelerator since.

In fact, some Reds players have been posting idyllic photos abroad, having been given some much-deserved time off – as is common now that there is a week between games.

Ibrahima Konate was sitting poolside at an unknown location, but judging by the setting, he wasn’t in the Liverpool area!

The same applies to Harvey Elliott, who shared an image of the ocean, with the 22-year-old hoping to once again start this weekend.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas was looking relaxed and dapper in some trendy attire, appearing to be in typically laid-back mode.

It is a far less intense period than Liverpool’s players experienced earlier in the season, at which point games were relentless across four competitions.

The Reds have won the title and are now reaping the benefits, but attention will soon switch to Sunday’s clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

The Gunners will give Liverpool a guard of honour before kick-off, which promises to be memorable, if only to see the gritted teeth of Mikel Arteta!

Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening, leaving them trophyless for a fifth season in a row.

It’s fair to say the Anfield crowd may remind Arteta and his players of that, having cruised past their nearest challengers in what some have dared to call a ‘title race.’

But Liverpool will no doubt still be desperate to win, laying down a marker ahead of next season and opening their lead at the top to 18 points.

A defeat ultimately means little in the grand scheme of things, though, meaning Slot and his team can tackle the fixture without any pressure.

Victory for Liverpool would simply rub salt further into the wounds of Arsenal, which is no bad thing.