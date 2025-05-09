Conor Bradley will start against Arsenal on Sunday after Arne Slot confirmed his young right-back needs “to get games under his belt” for next season.

In the days since Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s announcement, there has been a lot of discussion over how much involvement the No. 66 has in the final three games – and Slot has all but cleared it up himself.

Speaking in his first press conference since the news broke, the Dutchman confirmed Bradley will be in his XI at Anfield and strongly hinted it will remain that way for the rest of the season.

He said: “Team selection is as it has been. It’s going to be the same thought process going through my mind for the Sunday game.

“I think if Conor would have been available for Chelsea, he would have started already. But he wasn’t, so there’s a fair chance that he (Conor) will start.”

He then later added: “I already said Conor is going to start because I think he needs playing time, to get games under his belt to be better prepared for next season.”

It is what the majority of Liverpool supporters wanted to hear, with Slot prioritising the club’s future over a player who has already decided that this season will be his last.

Quite what that means for Alexander-Arnold’s place in the matchday squad remains to be seen, with a decision to name him as a substitute only to create a distracting sideshow in what remains of the season.

Slot outlines next challenge for Bradley

With Bradley, 21, now the only specialist right-back in the senior squad all eyes will shift in his direction, and Slot knows his availability must improve if he is to become a regular in the position.

The Northern Irishman has missed 19 games due to injury this season and it is a number that the Reds cannot afford to see a repeat of.

On Bradley’s potential, Slot said: “Let’s not compare him with Trent now already; they are two different types, in my opinion.

“With Conor, I think we all see the potential. But last week, I walked onto the pitch together with him, and I looked around because, for me, it was the first time.

“And I was very surprised to hear from him that he had a comment about the stadium as well. And I looked at him like, ‘Didn’t you know yet?’ He said, ‘No, it’s the first time that I’m here as well’.

“And that was a bit of a surprise to me because, for me, he’s already further in his development than being for the first time in an away game like Chelsea.

“A very talented player, Connor. Unfortunately, hasn’t been fit throughout the whole season, and to become a very good player, you have to be available every single week as well.

“That’s the first step he has to make for next season, but we have a lot of confidence in Conor as a very good full-back for Liverpool, and that’s already what he’s shown in the past two seasons.”