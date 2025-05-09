Arne Slot says he is disappointed by Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s decision to leave Liverpool, but also played down the departure, saying that he is more used to very good players leaving at his former clubs.

Slot fronted the press for the first time since Alexander-Arnold formally announced the news we had all been expecting, with plenty of questions now over what happens in the remaining three games of the campaign.

With Slot last speaking to the press after the defeat at Chelsea, it was clear what would be on the agenda in his pre-Arsenal press conference on Friday.

Asked about his reaction to the news, Slot was typically level-headed, saying: “I think, like everybody who likes Liverpool, who’s a fan of Liverpool, we are disappointed for him leaving.

“Not only is a good human being leaving the club, but a very, very, very good full-back is leaving us as well.

“But I’ve worked at clubs where every season a very good or multiple very good players have left the club so I’m a bit more used to it.

“The experience I have, and by the way, this club as well, is that if someone, a very good player, is leaving, the next very good player will step up, and that’s probably what’s going to happen.”

As for Real Madrid‘s approach, Slot attempted to be coy as Alexander-Arnold did not specifically mention the Spanish side in his announcement, saying: “Do you know where he’s going?

“He hasn’t said anything about himself, the only thing he said is that he’s gonna leave the club.

“So for me, it’s impossible to comment on where he’s going and if that is a club that is going to play in the Club World Cup.

“You see by my smile that we both know where he’s going, but it hasn’t been said yet, so that’s impossible for me to comment on.”

Slot confirmed that Conor Bradley, provided he is fit, will start against Arsenal on Sunday and would also have started at Chelsea last time out but for injury.

Quite whether that means Alexander-Arnold will be among the subs at Anfield will be intriguing.