Liverpool have recalled 21-year-old left-back Owen Beck from a successful loan spell at Dundee, following long-term injury for Kostas Tsimikas.

The Reds are currently without both Tsimikas and Andy Robertson, which has left Joe Gomez as the current first-choice left-back.

Robertson has been sidelined since October after dislocating his shoulder on Scotland duty, while Tsimikas suffered a broken collarbone in last month’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Gomez has stepped up admirably so far, while Jurgen Klopp has youngsters Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon available in reserve.

But the January transfer window is now open and there had been hope among supporters that reinforcements would be made in a key position.

Instead, Dundee have now confirmed the return of Beck to Merseyside, with Liverpool activating their recall option on the first day of the window.

Beck was a key player during his half-season spell in Scotland, making 20 starts in league and cup, playing the full 90 minutes in every game.

He scored twice and assisted twice in 17 outings in the Scottish Premiership, only missing one game due to a minor injury.

Largely deployed as a left wing-back, the Wales under-21 international is now expected to rejoin Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad to provide much-needed cover.

A more experienced, proven option than either Chambers, 19, or Scanlon, 18, Beck has already been involved with the senior setup at Liverpool for a number of years.

He made two substitute appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, both in the Carabao Cup, including the dramatic penalty shootout victory over Leicester in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool had already recalled Fabio Carvalho from his loan at RB Leipzig, while Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips are also set to return this week.

While Beck is likely to take up immediate first-team duties as backup to Gomez, there is still a chance he departs on another loan before the end of January.

The Reds are scheduled to play six times this month, with another added if they beat Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, and Beck could start in that tie.