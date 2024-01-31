Liverpool are back in Premier League action this week, and Jurgen Klopp is closer to a full quota of players than he has been in quite some time.

Chelsea are the visitors on Wednesday night as the Reds look to maintain their perfect start to 2024 and keep momentum at the top of the table.

Three senior players made their returns from injury at home to Norwich in the FA Cup at the weekend, and the manager could be set to welcome back another short-term absentee at Anfield.

Let’s take a look at who is in contention and who will miss out against Chelsea.

Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold all came off the bench during the 5-2 win over Norwich and are expected to be in contention for starts this week.

Alexis Mac Allister also looks to be ready for Chelsea, with Klopp declaring in his pre-match press conference that the World Cup winner “should be fine.”

Meanwhile, Thiago has finally returned to full training after almost 10 months out in total, but Klopp has insisted he “needs time.”

Mohamed Salah‘s Egypt were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the weekend, but the No. 11 won’t be ready for Liverpool for another couple of weeks.

Wataru Endo remains on Asian Cup duty with Japan, while Kostas Tsimikas is getting closer to recovering from his collarbone injury.

Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak remain out with growing pains and an MCL injury respectively, while Joel Matip is still sidelined with an ACL issue that may well have spelt the end of his Liverpool career.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Thiago*, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, Nyoni, McConnell

Forwards: Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Gordon, Jota

* Doubtful