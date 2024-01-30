Jurgen Klopp confirmed a huge boost on the injury front as Thiago finally made his return to full training on Monday, though he insisted “he needs time.”

Thiago has largely been unable to train with the first team since undergoing surgery to correct a hip problem in April.

Given the Spaniard’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, a number of false dawns when it came to his return led to speculation over whether he had played his final game for Liverpool.

But speaking ahead of the visit of Chelsea in the Premier League, Klopp revealed that, along with Alexis Mac Allister being fit, Thiago is now back.

“Macca trained yesterday, so should be fine,” the manager said.

“Thiago trained [fully for the] first time, which was an incredible moment.

“After all the months he couldn’t, and then trains at the level he trains…[wow].

“But he needs time. Anyway, a wonderful, wonderful sign for yesterday.”

Such was the extent of his injury, and the time he spent out, expectations over Thiago‘s comeback should be tempered at this stage.

However, his imminent availability is undoubtedly a positive for Liverpool, with the 32-year-old one of the most technically gifted midfielders to ever represent the club.

He will not be considered for the Chelsea game, and is unlikely to be in contention for any fixtures in the near future, but he could now be eased back in.

Meanwhile, Klopp provided another positive on the injury front, saying: “Nobody [new is] out, the other boys are still in.”