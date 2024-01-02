★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC WINTER SALE

UP TO 70% OFF!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool’s mentality praised as Anfield tunnel footage emerges – “Love it”

There was no dressing room celebration picture or over the top emotions, just a case of another job done for Liverpool, who know what could be possible this season.

The first day of 2024 brought the opportunity to stay at the top of the league and establish a three-point lead, which the Reds did not waste.

Liverpool ended the game with a record-breaking expected goals (xG) tally of 7.27 – the most in a Premier League game since records began in 2010/11.

The 4-2 scoreline truly flattered Newcastle, and while Anfield rightly revelled in the victory and declared “Liverpool, top of the league,” the players were a picture of calm focus in the tunnel.

It spoke volumes of the mentality of this group, it was just another game and another win – and fans were quick to notice after Liverpool posted the video across their social media.

Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alisson and Mo Salah followed one another into the dressing room and were as calm as you like, as were a handful of their team-mates with emotions clearly kept in check.

Luis Diaz was one of the few exceptions to the rule, still bouncing to the tune of ‘One Kiss’, but we can’t blame him!

While a small detail, fans were quick to notice that it appeared like just another day in the office, one more tick in a box and now we quickly move on:

Twenty games down and 18 to go, Liverpool know the season is long and the three points are all just part of the bigger picture. Fans are right to embrace it while the players do the business.

Up the Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024