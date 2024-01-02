There was no dressing room celebration picture or over the top emotions, just a case of another job done for Liverpool, who know what could be possible this season.

The first day of 2024 brought the opportunity to stay at the top of the league and establish a three-point lead, which the Reds did not waste.

Liverpool ended the game with a record-breaking expected goals (xG) tally of 7.27 – the most in a Premier League game since records began in 2010/11.

The 4-2 scoreline truly flattered Newcastle, and while Anfield rightly revelled in the victory and declared “Liverpool, top of the league,” the players were a picture of calm focus in the tunnel.

It spoke volumes of the mentality of this group, it was just another game and another win – and fans were quick to notice after Liverpool posted the video across their social media.

Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alisson and Mo Salah followed one another into the dressing room and were as calm as you like, as were a handful of their team-mates with emotions clearly kept in check.

Luis Diaz was one of the few exceptions to the rule, still bouncing to the tune of ‘One Kiss’, but we can’t blame him!

While a small detail, fans were quick to notice that it appeared like just another day in the office, one more tick in a box and now we quickly move on:

When Liverpool have a shit game but still get the win we look fuming, when certain London clubs scrape a win against relegation fodder or against 9 men with an own goal. They act like they've won the league https://t.co/MZpPXOJAS5 — ?ªmï? ? (@JMEufc) January 2, 2024

Most look focused and ready for the next game they know there’s a long way to go, Newcastle would be getting a team picture in the changing room at this point whilst arsenal would be doing a pitch parade ? https://t.co/nJlL46blfL — tommo (@TommoMatt) January 2, 2024

This is a team of cold hearted killers. Passionate on the field, level headed, not over emotional outside. Comes from the manager. Salah was not taking the piss when he tweeted his disappointments after the draw against Arsenal. https://t.co/K4VFM0qFkc — Seth Erdene (@Seth_Erdene) January 2, 2024

The players that have been with Klopp for years are already focusing on the next game, they know dropping points can’t happen. Feels like some of these players are realising we’re in a title race, mindset and all. That experience is why we’re different to Arsenal and Villa https://t.co/LLPRL9B9oT — Liam (@liam_burgan) January 2, 2024

They don’t even look overly pleased. I absolutely love it. They expect these results and mean business. Mentality’s of the highest quality. https://t.co/i7RAcWC1Ll — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) January 1, 2024

Twenty games down and 18 to go, Liverpool know the season is long and the three points are all just part of the bigger picture. Fans are right to embrace it while the players do the business.

Up the Reds!