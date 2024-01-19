On Friday, another defender was linked to Liverpool, Klopp previewed the Bournemouth match and we got an update on Mo Salah‘s injury.

Salah injury “played down”

When Salah went off for Egypt on Thursday night, he must have feared the worst for his Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

However, it now appears his injury isn’t as bad as first thought.

Paul Gorst reports for the Liverpool Echo that “various sources based in both Egypt and Ivory Coast capital Abidjan” have told them he has a problem in his back, rather than a hamstring issue.

Gorst also said that concerns of a “serious injury were played down by those close to the Egypt camp on Friday.”

He is almost certain to miss Egypt’s crucial group game against Cape Verde on Monday, but even Jurgen Klopp doesn’t even know if his absence will extend beyond then.

Egypt have just two points from their opening two matches, and face the group leaders in their final match of the opening stage.

Liverpool “in contact” with defender’s agent

The latest centre-back to be linked with a move to Liverpool is David Hancko of Feyenoord. The 26-year-old is a Slovenian international with more than two years left on his current deal in Holland.

His name is the news because his agent, Branislav Jasurek, told Czech outlet TN that Liverpool and PSG “are in contact” about the player.

In full, Jasurek said: “As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs (Liverpool and PSG), but also with others who are looking into David’s situation.

“I estimate that 80-90 percent David will stay in Rotterdam, because Feyenoord is fighting for the Champions League and the people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold even in the summer and maybe better than now.”

He is the right kind of age to be joining Liverpool but, as his agent says, if it were to happen, a summer move is more likely. He is reportedly valued at nearly £40 million by Feyenoord.

3 things from the press conference

This won’t be against Bournemouth, but the boss added the latter two will “maybe” play against Fulham on Wednesday

Also, Klopp revealed that he had spoken to Salah after he went off injured for Egypt on Thursday night, saying “there’s definitely something [wrong]”

Latest Liverpool FC news

This Is Anfield understands Ben Doak could play again before the end of the season, despite his knee surgery – not sure it would be enough for a spot in Scotland’s Euros squad, unfortunately

Luis Diaz‘s “smile is back” and so is his form, Klopp said during a nice moment in which he praised the Colombian’s recent upturn in form

“I’m happy for him,” is what Klopp said on Jordan Henderson‘s move to Ajax – read the full quotes here

Latest chat from elsewhere

Wataru Endo scored a late consolation goal for Japan as they lost 2-1 to Iraq in the Asian Cup group stage – but they’ll likely still go through

Henderson has insisted his move to Al-Ettifaq was a “football decision” – would love to know the reasoning behind that

West Ham are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips, and Bayern Munich are “expected to attempt to prise Kieran Trippier away from Newcastle” – think they might be better off with Joshua Kimmich

Video of the day and match of the night

It might seem strange, but the Reds have, in fact, played in blue. Here, we take you through the history of the colour and when it’s been on the Liverpool strip.

Match of the night is Sunderland vs. Hull, with the Championship fixture kicking off at 8pm (GMT).

It is another chance to watch Liverpool loanees Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho on Sky Sports Football.