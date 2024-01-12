While before it had been half-assumed Mo Salah would leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia, a move is “not certain” as he has an “appetite” to compete in Europe.

Following overtures from the Middle East last summer, which saw a £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad rejected and talk of a world-record follow-up, Salah’s future has been a hot topic.

The Egyptian is into the final 18 months of his contract at Liverpool, and the expectation has been that he would depart for the Saudi Pro League.

But the landscape has already shifted for players who signed big-money contracts in the revamped league, with Jordan Henderson among those pushing to leave after half a season.

To that end, it now seems more realistic that Salah will instead commit himself to Anfield with a new long-term contract.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, journalist David Ornstein suggested that could be the case, explaining that “a departure is not certain at all.”

“Some have suggested to me that Salah still has the appetite to continue competing at the top level of European football with Liverpool,” he added.

Liverpool are due to hold talks with Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the near future, with the key trio all seeing their current deals expire in 2025.

Given their ongoing form, tying all three down should be seen as a priority.

Though he will turn 32 in June, Salah is arguably hitting new peaks as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s new-look Liverpool, with 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games so far this season.

Despite having passed what was previously considered peak age for a forward, the Egypt captain does not appear set to conform to that trajectory.

Instead, he is more likely to follow the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in maintaining elite-level form well into his 30s.

There was also evidence of a potential change of position at some stage, too, when Salah dropped into midfield during his country’s 2-0 friendly win over Tanzania earlier this month.

Salah is already the highest earner at Liverpool, having signed a deal worth £350,000 a week in 2022, and any extension would likely see that increase further.

Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, who are also believed to be among the most well-paid at the club, would expect similar rises.