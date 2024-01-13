News broke this week that former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson sadly has terminal cancer, and a TV interview has now gone viral of him confessing his love for Liverpool.

Eriksson, who is 75 years old, was revealed this week to have cancer on which “they can’t operate,” he told the BBC.

Since the news came out, he has again admitted to being a lifelong Liverpool fan, and not for the first time.

Speaking on Sky News, he said: “My father is still alive and is still a Liverpool supporter, and I’m a Liverpool supporter as well – I’ve always been.”

The Swede then went on to name a big ambition he had in life that never came to pass.

"I'm a Liverpool supporter… I've always been." Sven-Goran Eriksson tells @skynewsniall he "always wished to be the manager of Liverpool" – and says he thinks England can win this summer's Euros.

“So I always wished to be the manager of Liverpool, and that will not happen for sure, but I’m still a Liverpool fan,” Eriksson said with a fleeting laugh.

Back in 2010, he expanded on his Anfield dream, telling the Telegraph:

“I have been a Liverpool fan all of my life. I never mentioned it when I was in charge of England because I didn’t think it was fair. “I was shocked when I discovered Rafa Benítez had left. Would I want to be the manager of Liverpool? It is every manager’s dream to manage Liverpool. “Liverpool matches were televised quite regularly and we would cheer them on. They have always been my team and nothing has changed. “When I was starting out in coaching I was invited to Liverpool to see how they did things. Joe Fagan was the manager at the time. “I remember him showing me around Anfield and taking me into their legendary boot room. “It was such a privilege and an honour for me to be invited in there. I will never forget that moment. Liverpool will always hold a special place in my heart.”

While he didn’t achieve his goal of managing the Reds, Eriksson did have a succesful career, winning six major trophies with Italian clubs as well as leading IFK Goteborg to UEFA Cup glory in 1982.

That European triumph was the catalyst for a long career, that arguably peaked when he got the England job in 2001. However, his five years in the role didn’t bring success as the ‘golden generation’ failed to win anything.

In total, he has managed 17 teams throughout his incredible career that included stints with teams such as Benfica, Roma, Lazio, England and Mexico.

Liverpool, of course, doesn’t appear on that list, but some supporters have suggested offering him the role of manager for the upcoming Liverpool Legends match against Ajax, on March 23 at Anfield.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Sven.