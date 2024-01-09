★ PREMIUM
Trent injury, Van Dijk news & Lijnders on signings – Latest LFC News

There were good and (mostly) bad injury updates as well as transfer news on Tuesday, as Liverpool held their pre-Fulham press conference.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured

Liverpool’s talismanic No. 66 is set to miss the next few matches with a knee injury sustained against Arsenal.

In his press conference, Pep Lijnders revealed Trent Alexander-Arnold will be absent for “probably three weeks” with the problem.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This would mean he misses the next five Liverpool matches, possibly returning for another trip to the Emirates on February 4.

Here are the games Alexander-Arnold will likely miss:

 

3 things today

  • Young goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has been loaned to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga for the rest of the season. A good move for him.
  • With Andy Madley named referee, Paul Tierney will act as the VAR for Liverpool’s trip to Bournemouth – brilliant news, said nobody ever.
  • David Lynch reports for This Is Anfield that it’s “far less certain than it seemed” that Mo Salah would want to move to Saudi Arabia.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Conor Bradley prepares to come on during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Lijnders said: “We spent a lot of money in the summer and really invested in the squad,” adding that “the ownership really brought in the right players.”

  • Against Arsenal, Liverpool beat their own record for FA Cup third round viewers on UK television – over 7.6 million people tuned in!

 

More injury updates

 

Video of the day and match of the night

This is a great video from FourFourTwo explaining how Jurgen Klopp‘s substitutes influenced the match against Arsenal, in the FA Cup.

Match of the night is Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea, which kicks off at 8pm (GMT).

The other League Cup semi-final is live on Sky Sports in the UK, and the match will tell us if the underdogs have a chance of going through.

