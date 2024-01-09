Liverpool have waited a long time to be able to call upon either Thiago or Stefan Bajcetic, but the end may finally be in sight should training returns go to plan.

Jurgen Klopp has not been able to call upon Thiago since April of last year, with a hip injury needing surgery, which was then followed by a series of setbacks.

It was an issue that the Spaniard had predicted for himself, such is his style of play, but he could be getting closer to playing a part this season – and the same could be said for Bajcetic.

The young midfielder has featured twice in 2023/24 but has not been seen in the last 22 games, though the club have a plan to reintroduce them into training in February.

“They will not be ready for the end of this month. It will probably be going into the next month to train with us,” assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said of the club’s plan.

“But both [with] no complications, progressing.”

It is at least positive news, unlike that of the recent blow for Trent Alexander-Arnold, though we still have some time to wait before they return to full training and then competitive action.

A return to full team training will be a boost not only for them but the entire squad, from there they will need to adjust and train without issue before making a competitive outing.

This could be late February or even into March, a lot will depend on their fitness, stamina and how they react to increasing their work load after so long out of the team.

At this stage, though, it can only be seen as a positive, and their returns to training are likely to follow that of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

“Hopefully both of them – Robbo and Kostas – will be back at the end of this month to train with the team,” Lijnders told reporters on Friday.