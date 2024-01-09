Liverpool were hit with another injury blow, as Trent Alexander-Arnold could now miss up to five games with a knee injury – but the winter break offers some solace.

The Reds were missing 10 senior players for the FA Cup victory on Sunday, and if Jurgen Klopp thought he could catch a break, he was sadly mistaken.

His assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed on Tuesday that Alexander-Arnold “has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee,” and will “probably” be out for three weeks.

It is a huge blow, with the right-back proving pivotal this season with one consistent performance after another, and now he will miss the rest of January, at the very least.

The one saving grace is that Liverpool will enjoy a ‘mini’ winter break after Wednesday’s match against Fulham, with the Reds not playing for 10 days until their trip to Bournemouth.

Realistically, the 25-year-old’s return date could be the Premier League clash at Arsenal on February 4, if all goes to plan, which would mean he sits out the following games:

The three-week timeline could indicate a possible return in time for Chelsea‘s visit at the end of the month, but that may be optimistic, and it would likely be from the bench.

Liverpool then face Arsenal (Feb 4) and Burnley (Feb 10) in the league, and the hope will be that the vice-captain is safely integrated back into the starting lineup by then.

In the meantime, Alexander-Arnold’s absence will offer Conor Bradley an opportunity at right-back.

The 20-year-old has started one game for the Reds this season after a long spell out with a back injury, though impressed in his brief cameo at the Emirates over the weekend.

Lijnders was quick to insist the youngster is “not a back up player” as he eulogised over the squad depth and the emerging talent from the academy.

An untimely injury blow for Liverpool, again, but here’s hoping it can turn into a positive as has been the case with other fitness issues throughout the campaign.

That includes the first time Alexander-Arnold missed four games due to injury earlier this season, the Reds went on to win all four with a scoreline of 3-1 – we’d happily take that again!