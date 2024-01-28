Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against Norwich suddenly took on more significance when Jurgen Klopp announced his Anfield exit. Here’s how you can watch online and on your television.

This was forecast to be the most low-key in a hectic run of fixtures for Liverpool throughout January and February.

Instead, Anfield will have an extra edge about it as the crowd show their support for Klopp and try to make the most of every remaining match with him on the touchline.

With the draw for the fifth round taking place shortly before kick-off, Liverpool and Norwich will know their potential opponents, should they reach the next round.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

• READ: Liverpool FC team news vs. Norwich – Injuries and available squad

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2.30pm (GMT) – or 9.30am in New York, 6.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, but 6.30pm in Dubai and 5.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Norwich is being shown live on ITV 1, which is available to live stream on the ITV X streaming service here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Norwich and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Norwich is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Norwich and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Norwich is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream with Sportsnet Now here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Norwich and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Norwich and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.