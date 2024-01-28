After a whirlwind Friday morning, by the afternoon it was back to business as Liverpool prepared to face Norwich in the FA Cup.

As he begins his final run as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has players returning from injury and, with a bit of luck, will be able to bring them on against Norwich.

This would give Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai more of a chance of being back to their best for next week’s fixtures, against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Here is who could miss out for Liverpool vs. Norwich:

Since dislocating his shoulder, while on international duty in early October, Robertson has missed 22 Liverpool matches.

He made a surprise return to the squad, when he made the bench against Fulham on Wednesday, but he is still far from at his peak.

He is likely start as a substitute at Anfield, and will hopefully be able to get some game time if the Reds are winning comfortably in the second half.

While they haven’t been absent for anywhere near as long, the same could be said of Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold, though the latter is thought to be a couple of days behind the former in his recovery.

Klopp said they both have “a chance” of featuring in the FA Cup fourth round match.

Tsimikas is “actually fit,” Klopp said, but needs to wait for permission to resume contract training. Meanwhile, Thiago made a surprise return to the training pitch but isn’t in contention for Sunday.

Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip and Ben Doak all remain sidelined with various longer-term issues, while Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are out due to injury and international duty.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Norwich

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson, Beck, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold*

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai*, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, Nyoni, McConnell

Forwards: Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Gordon, Jota

* Doubtful