Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup third round this weekend, but there is an unusual twist on the kit front.

The Reds will begin their quest to regain the trophy they lifted back in 2022 at the Emirates on Sunday, the sixth time they have faced top-flight opposition at this stage in the last seven seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s side are the hosts for the contest, but they will not be wearing their traditional red and white home strip on this occasion.

For the first time in the club’s history, the Gunners will be straying from their usual red in a competitive home game and sporting an all-white jersey for Liverpool’s visit.

This is to promote the club’s “No More Red” campaign against knife crime, and is the third time the shirt has been worn by the Gunners in the competition in the last three seasons.

It is the first time they will have done so at the Emirates, however, meaning that Liverpool could wear their own home shirt without causing a colour clash.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are set to wear their purple home shirt, however, as the visitors show their support for the ongoing campaign.

Arsenal‘s first outing in the special all-white kit ended in defeat back in 2022, when Nottingham Forest emerged victorious 1-0 at this point in the competition.

There was more success 12 months later, though, when Arteta’s side were comfortable 3-0 winners over Oxford United away from home.

Liverpool will be hoping to replicate the journey to Wembley that saw them complete a domestic cup double in 2021/22, with both wins coming at the expense of Chelsea on penalties after 0-0 draws.

It is a tricky start to that mission, and the manager will no doubt have one eye on the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Fulham, which falls three days later at Anfield.

Changes are expected this weekend, but the Reds will be keen to lay down a marker against a side who look set to jostle with them for the Premier League title this season.