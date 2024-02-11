Four competitions, four trophies up for grabs. Liverpool FC have been here before, but they face a defining run of games that will determine how Jurgen Klopp bids farewell.

Top of the Premier League, into the Europa League last 16, a League Cup final on the horizon and three wins away from another FA Cup final – the foundations have been laid.

That we have been in this position before – albeit in a different European competition – gives the supporters, manager and players an inkling of what to expect and how to navigate the coming months.

For fans, we’re free to feel the excitement, nerves and anticipation while the squad continue with business as normal – and while every game is significant, there’s a defining run ahead.

What lies ahead…

The Reds are edging closer to arguably their most important run of fixtures this season.

Starting in March, the Reds are expected to still be in three competitions – with the Premier League title race hotting up in addition to their remaining cup exploits.

The obvious defining game is the visit of Man City on March 10, a must-win in every sense of the word. If you want Pep Guardiola’s side to drop points, we have to be the ones taking them.

Days later, the Reds will host the Europa League last 16 second leg – the opponent is still to be confirmed – before a likely FA Cup quarter-final, which will move the trip to Everton to later in the season.

Brighton visit in the first game back from the March international break – which is unbelievably not a 12.30pm kickoff! – to kickstart a possible run of seven games in 21 days.

Sheffield United then head to Anfield at the start of April before Liverpool make the short trip to Old Trafford just days later, with Crystal Palace the next visitors in the league.

A potential Europa League quarter-final sits either side of the meeting with Palace, while another trip to Fulham could move if Klopp’s men book a place in the FA Cup semi-final on April 20/21.

David Moyes’ West Ham are the final opponents at the end of April, bringing to a close a defining run which could end up being 11 games in 48 days – with an international break squeezed in there for good measure.

The month of May, of course, could be the most defining of them all with potential for a Europa League semi-final and final, FA Cup final and league glory – but the foundations first have to be laid throughout March and April.

The possibilities

In total, during the abovementioned run there are could be 24 points on the line in the league, plus the opportunity to progress to the FA Cup final and the Europa League semi-final.

Of course, all depends on reaching the crucial stages in the first place, but there will be plenty at stake here.

Klopp will need to effectively manage his squad, as he has done throughout the campaign, and hope injuries are kind to us – we don’t need to be in this fight with an arm tied behind our back.

Liverpool have shown they have quality in abundance, plus trusting in youth when needed – a recipe for success that the manager will hope pays dividends in this decisive period.

The visit of City can set the tone for all of what is to follow, they will need to drop points and the Reds can certainly ensure they do if they turn up and play how we know they can.

It is equally exciting and frightening to ponder, but Liverpool need to have the belief they can string victories together and continue to get results irrespective of who may or may not be available.

To borrow the words of Klopp, we’d advise you all to “buckle up!”