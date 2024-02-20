Alisson injury latest: Major setback, ruled out for OVER a month

After Jurgen Klopp revealed Liverpool would be without Alisson for the “foreseeable,” Brazil manager Dorival Jr has given more information.

Alisson has missed the last two games for the Reds – first through illness, then his current injury – and is not expected back for a month-and-a-half.

That is according to Brazil’s new manager, Dorival Jr, who has ruled the goalkeeper out of next month’s friendlies against England and Spain.

Brazil play the high-profile games on March 23 and 26 respectively, but Dorival Jr will not consider Alisson for selection.

In an interview with TNT Sports correspondent Fred Caldeira, the manager confirmed similar for both Wolves‘ Matheus Cunha and Brighton‘s Joao Pedro.

Whether that indicates an even longer layoff for Alisson or not remains to be seen, but the suggestion is that he will not be back for Liverpool until after the international break.

That would rule him out of at least eight more games including Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea and Premier League clashes with Man City (March 10) and Everton (March 17).

Alisson would also miss both legs of the Europa League last 16.

Liverpool are then back after the international break for the visit of Brighton in the league on March 31, which could be Alisson‘s earliest return date.

It is a major blow for player and club, who will now see Caoimhin Kelleher poised for an extended run in the side in his place.

Kelleher is trusted as second-choice goalkeeper and impressed against both Burnley and Brentford, but the absence of Liverpool’s No. 1 is significant.

That is particularly the case given the injury problems throughout the squad, with Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota joining Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak as other confirmed absentees.