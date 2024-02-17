Jurgen Klopp was forced into a change on the eve of the clash after another injury, seeing him make two in total as his side face Brentford in the Premier League.

Liverpool are taking one step forward and two steps back when it comes to their injury list, welcoming Mohamed Salah back into the squad while Alisson awaits results on a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian did not travel with the team after sustaining the issue in training on Friday, which sees Caoimhin Kelleher retain his place and start his 14th game of the season.

The Irishman sits behind a back four of Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and the returning Conor Bradley, who takes Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s place after his injury setback.

In midfield, Wataru Endo will start in the No. 6 role and is again accompanied by Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

Finally, the front three is made up of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz – a trio who each found themselves on the scoresheet last time out.

Salah is fit enough to return to the bench after missing the last eight games due to the Africa Cup of Nations and his subsequent hamstring injury – a welcome boost after bad news elsewhere!

Klopp also has the likes of Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo to turn to off the bench as the Reds seek their 17th win of the league season.

Brentford: Flekken; Collins; Ajer, Mee; Norgaard, Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

Substitutes: Strakosha, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Salah