Jurgen Klopp has made two changes as Liverpool head into the first final of the season, with Andy Robertson starting and Chelsea the opponents at Wembley.

But the Reds will be without Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai for the Carabao Cup final.

There have been no timely returns from injury, leaving Klopp with the same squad that shone in Wednesday’s 4-1 comeback win over Luton.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal again, behind a back four of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, captain Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Wataru Endo starts at the base again, with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch on either side.

Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo again make up the attack.

With a host of key players absent due to injury, Klopp has a youthful bench for the 3pm kickoff, including Liverpool’s latest debutant, Jayden Danns.

There are five teenagers in reserve, with 16-year-old Trey Nyoni the youngest.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, McConnell, Nyoni, Clark, Koumas, Danns

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Substitutes: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gee, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku