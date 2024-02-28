With a tight turnaround between games, Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to his side as Liverpool meet Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

The manager made it known on the eve of this match that it would “be a much-changed team,” and he has delivered just that, with a host of youngsters involved at Anfield.

After 120 minutes on Sunday and frighteningly long injury list to consider, the changes come as no surprise, even with ambitions to lift all four trophies this season.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal behind a strong backline of Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, James McConnell and Bobby Clark start after their impressive outings at Wembley, joined, incredibly, by the durable Harvey Elliott.

Finally, up top, Conor Bradley is set to start on the right wing, a position he moved into on Sunday, and is joined by Cody Gakpo and debutant Lewis Koumas.

On the bench, Klopp has a mix of academy and first-team players to turn to, including Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Jayden Danns and Kaide Gordon.

If the Reds progress to the quarter-finals, their Premier League meeting with Everton on March 17 will be pushed back to a later date, which would be welcomed to enable injured players to return.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; McConnell, Elliott, Clark; Bradley, Gakpo, Koumas

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Nallo, Scanlon, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Gordon, Diaz, Danns

Southampton: Lumley; Bree, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning; Rothwell, Charles, Aribo; Edozie, Mara, Sulemana

Substitutes: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Meghoma, Harwood-Bellis, Smallbone, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams, Dibling, A. Armstrong