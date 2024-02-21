Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez have both been ruled out of Liverpool’s meeting with Luton Town at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp revealed on Tuesday that the pair were doubts for Wednesday night’s game as a result of muscle issues sustained at Brentford.

And This Is Anfield understands that neither will be risked as the Reds look towards this weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether both players will make that Wembley outing, with Klopp saying of Nunez’s issue: “He felt that in that game and there was nothing around. We go day by day.”

As for Salah, he added: “It is day by day as well with Mo. It’s a similar area (hamstring) where he feels [fatigue] a little bit.

“We have to see how it develops. It’s nothing crazy, but we have to see.”

That leaves Liverpool without 11 players for the visit of Luton, with Salah and Nunez joining Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak on the sidelines.

And it does not appear that the injury picture is close to clearing, with Szoboszlai the only long-term absentee who has been given any chance of featuring against Chelsea.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to be “a week or two longer” according to Klopp, while reports in Brazil this week have suggested Alisson Becker will be out until after the international break.

The timing of this most recent spate of injuries could not be any worse, with Liverpool set to begin a run of eight games in 26 days this evening.

Alongside Jota being out, Liverpool have lost their three top goal scorers. Between them, Salah and Nunez have scored 32 goals this season and assisted 20.

In their absence, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are set to lead the attack, likely alongside Harvey Elliott.