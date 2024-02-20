Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah will be assessed “day by day” due to fitness issues that cast doubt over the next two games.

During the open section of his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Luton, Klopp was coy over the fitness of certain players.

The manager did explain that some issues were being checked “day by day,” but there was no direct update on either Nunez or Salah.

But speaking to journalists later on Tuesday, Klopp explained that the forwards were doubts for the Luton game – with fears over the Carabao Cup final, too.

Nunez’s issue is muscle tightness, which saw him brought off at half-time in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Brentford, while Salah played over 45 minutes on his return from a troubling hamstring injury and is suffering fatigue.

“[Nunez] felt that in that game and there was nothing around. We go day by day,” Klopp told reporters including the Times‘ Paul Joyce.

“It is day by day as well with Mo. It’s a similar area (hamstring) where he feels [fatigue] a little bit.

“We have to see how it develops. It’s nothing crazy, but we have to see.”

It is maintained that neither Nunez or Salah are ruled out of the clash with Luton yet, though reporters were not privy to details of Tuesday’s training session.

However, sources in Egypt already claimed that Salah would miss the 7.30pm kickoff, while there are understandable concerns heading into the final.

Brazil manager Dorival Jr has suggested that Alisson will be absent until after the March international break, while Dominik Szoboszlai is unlikely to return to face Chelsea at Wembley.

Diogo Jota (knee), Curtis Jones (ankle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Thiago (hamstring), Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) and Ben Doak (MCL) are also out.