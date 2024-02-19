Liverpool fans are left awaiting an official update on Mohamed Salah‘s fitness, after a claim on Egyptian TV that he would miss the Luton clash through injury.

Salah made his return after a month out with a hamstring injury to replace Diogo Jota just before half-time in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Brentford.

The No. 11 went on to score one and assist another in an outstanding performance, but there are now concerns that it could have come at a cost.

Speaking in his role as an anchor for Egyptian TV channel OnTime Sports, former national team goalkeeper Ahmed Shobair claimed that Salah aggravated his previous injury.

“I have sad news,” Shobair is quoted by Kora Plus.

“I learned that Salah suffered an injury at the end of the Brentford-Liverpool match, and the injury he suffered during the Egyptian national team camp was renewed.”

It was claimed that Salah would therefore miss the visit of Luton on Wednesday night, though Shobair could not confirm whether his information was concrete.

“I hope the news is not true,” he explained, “but it is [likely] true.”

This comes amid rumours on social media that Salah could be a doubt for midweek, with supporters left to await an update from the club.

It should be noted that the forward was walking freely as Liverpool left the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But with both Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones undergoing scans over the weekend, and Darwin Nunez brought off at half-time due to a minor issue, there will be concerns over Salah.

Speaking before the game, Jurgen Klopp had insisted that the club would not rush the 31-year-old back after one of the worst injuries of his career.

This came amid scrutiny over setbacks for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and Dominik Szoboszlai, who were all perceived to have played too soon after recovering from respective injuries.

With Jota facing at least two months out with his knee injury, Liverpool cannot afford to lose either Nunez or Salah to new issues.

• READ: Liverpool games Diogo Jota could miss after serious knee injury

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are Klopp’s other senior attacking options, while youngsters Kaide Gordon, Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns have trained regularly with the first team in recent weeks.

The visit of Luton comes just four days before the Carabao Cup final, with Alisson (hamstring), Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (MCL) also sidelined.