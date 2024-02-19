Ex-Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale has seen a troubled managerial career take another turn after being sacked by Sunderland – after nine weeks in charge.

Beale was highly rated as a coach during his nine years on Merseyside – interrupted by a brief spell with Brazilian club Sao Paulo – and his life at senior level began well.

After serving as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at both Rangers and Aston Villa, however, the 43-year-old moved into management with QPR in 2022.

Less than two years later, Beale has just left his third club, having been sacked twice in the space of five months this season.

Sunderland are the latest to cut ties, relieving Beale of his duties to end an increasingly fractious relationship between manager and supporters.

Beale’s exit was finalised on Monday, two days after a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham that sparked a furore amid claims he ignored a handshake from defender Trai Hume as he exited the pitch.

While the manager insisted it was a misunderstanding, there was no mistaking the form charts as Sunderland won just four of his 12 games in charge.

He leaves Sunderland 10th in the Championship, having taken over when the club were seventh and only three points adrift of the playoff spots.

Having already been sacked by Rangers in October, this new development casts doubt over Beale’s next move, with the manner of his exit from QPR also sparking criticism.

Despite holding three high-profile jobs in under two years, Beale has only led 77 games as a senior manager, with his longest spell being 43 at Rangers.

It is a confusing situation for Beale who, despite his blossoming reputation as a coach at Liverpool and then supporting Gerrard, has struggled to translate that to a leading role.