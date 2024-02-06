Liverpool and Man City face off next month in a huge Premier League game, and the fixture has an odd kick-off time, here’s why.

Television selections for league games in March were finally confirmed on Monday evening, with City’s visit to Anfield scheduled for Sunday, March 10 at 3.45pm (GMT).

Sky Sports will show the clash live in the UK as part of their ‘Super Sunday’ coverage, which typically broadcasts games at 2pm and 4.30pm.

However, changes have been made to allow the Reds’ game to kick-off 45 minutes earlier after a request from the Merseyside Police following previous incidents in recent years.

Objects have been thrown at the City team bus, plus vile chants and vandalism directed at Liverpool fans have marred the fixture in the past.

Merseyside Police have followed in the footsteps of the Greater Manchester Police after they raised concerns that led to the reverse fixture to be flipped from a 5.30pm start to 12.30pm back in November.

The Premier League clash sits between European commitments for both Liverpool and City, with the Reds’ first match in the Europa League knockouts to be played away from home on March 7.

It leaves little time to prepare for a must-win fixture, with the two teams currently separated by only two points at the top – and City have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men have won three of the last six league meetings at Anfield, and on March 10, they will have to make it four from seven if they’re to boost their title credentials.