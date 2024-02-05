★ PREMIUM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 25, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Diaz (R) is challenged by Manchester City's Phil Foden during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool’s March fixtures finally confirmed – including Man City’s Anfield visit

TV selections for Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures in March have finally been confirmed, which includes the date and time of Man City‘s visit.

The Reds are currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, but there is a lot of work to be done between now and the finish line in May.

A big obstacle that awaits is the visit of Man City in March, a month that sees Jurgen Klopp‘s side play four league fixtures, in addition to the last 16 in the Europa League and a possible FA Cup quarter-final.

Pep Guardiola’s side headline a big month of fixtures in March, they will visit Anfield on Sunday March 10, it will be shown live in the UK by Sky Sports, with kickoff at 3.45pm – a time requested by the police.

The match sits between Liverpool’s Europa League last 16 tie and follows City’s second leg in the same stage of the Champions League.

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 8, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) and Brighton & Hove Albion's manager Roberto De Zerbi speak after the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s month, however, starts with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday March 2, with kickoff scheduled for 3pm.

The week following City’s visit is the second Merseyside derby of the season, with Goodison Park playing host on March 17, the match will start at 2pm on Sky Sports.

An important note, though, is that the derby will be moved should the Reds qualify for the FA Cup quarter-final.

Finally, the month closes out with the visit of Brighton immediately following the international break. Sky Sports are to broadcast the 2pm kickoff at Anfield on Sunday March 31.

Liverpool FC fixtures in March

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (L) challenges for a header with Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

