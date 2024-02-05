TV selections for Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures in March have finally been confirmed, which includes the date and time of Man City‘s visit.

The Reds are currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, but there is a lot of work to be done between now and the finish line in May.

A big obstacle that awaits is the visit of Man City in March, a month that sees Jurgen Klopp‘s side play four league fixtures, in addition to the last 16 in the Europa League and a possible FA Cup quarter-final.

Pep Guardiola’s side headline a big month of fixtures in March, they will visit Anfield on Sunday March 10, it will be shown live in the UK by Sky Sports, with kickoff at 3.45pm – a time requested by the police.

The match sits between Liverpool’s Europa League last 16 tie and follows City’s second leg in the same stage of the Champions League.

Liverpool’s month, however, starts with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday March 2, with kickoff scheduled for 3pm.

The week following City’s visit is the second Merseyside derby of the season, with Goodison Park playing host on March 17, the match will start at 2pm on Sky Sports.

An important note, though, is that the derby will be moved should the Reds qualify for the FA Cup quarter-final.

Finally, the month closes out with the visit of Brighton immediately following the international break. Sky Sports are to broadcast the 2pm kickoff at Anfield on Sunday March 31.

Liverpool FC fixtures in March