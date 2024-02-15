Fernando Torres will make a return to Anfield next month when he lines up for Liverpool FC Legends against AFC Ajax Legends in the annual LFC Foundation charity match, presented by AXA, the club’s official training partner.

El Niño represented Liverpool for three-and-a-half years, scoring 81 goals in 142 appearances after joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2007, and will now pull on the famous red shirt once again in aid of the LFC Foundation.

This will be Torres’ debut for LFC Legends and his first time back playing at Anfield since an all-star charity game in 2015.

The 39-year-old quickly became a modern-day hero for supporters after a blistering start to life on Merseyside, netting 33 times in his first season, and fans will be able to see him back in action on Saturday March 23 when LFC Legends host their Ajax counterparts in L4.

Torres will team up with a host of former Liverpool stars, with the first seven already confirmed earlier this month, including fellow forwards Djibril Cisse and Ryan Babel.

• READ: Sven-Goran Eriksson WILL manage Liverpool in Ajax legends charity clash

As announced earlier this week, the LFC Legends team will be led by a management team of club greats – including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge – who will also be joined in the dugout by former England manager and lifelong Liverpool fan Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Over 43,000 tickets have already been sold and 100 per cent of the proceeds raised from the fixture will support the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners.

* Tickets for the game, which is brought to you in association with Forever Reds, are priced at £28 for adults, £8 for juniors and £18 for over 65s and are available to purchase online here.

Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Premium tickets are available from £50 and hospitality tickets start at £150. Please go here for more details.