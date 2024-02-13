Liverpool FC is delighted to confirm Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the LFC Legends management team for the game against Ajax Legends at Anfield, on 23 March.

The former England boss will join a dugout of LFC greats, including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, for the annual LFC Foundation charity match.

All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield – and seeing him in the dugout on the day – for a fantastic fundraising occasion.

The first squad players have already been announced and include Istanbul hero goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek and fellow shot-stopper Sander Westerveld.

Defenders Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio and Gregory Vignal are also confirmed and Djibril Cisse will be among the attacking options, alongside former Reds and Ajax forward Ryan Babel, who will feature for both sides in the game.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from the fixture – presented by AXA the club’s official training partner – will support the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners.

LFC Foundation’s two previous legends matches against Manchester United and Celtic raised an incredible £1.45 million, which is now supporting its vital work across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

LFC Legends’ players will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the game, which is brought to you in association with Forever Reds. Keep an eye out across our channels to find out which legends will be taking part.

* Tickets for the Legends charity match are priced at £28 for adults, £8 for juniors and £18 for over 65s.

Tickets are available to purchase online here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Premium tickets are available from £50 and hospitality tickets start at £150. Please go here for more details.