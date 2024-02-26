It was a day to savour at Wembley as Liverpool lifted the League Cup for the second time under Jurgen Klopp, and the celebrations in the stands spoke volumes as Reds basked in glory once more.

Wembley conquered once again, what a sight it was.

These are the days, truly. Klopp’s legacy was on full show, from those who have been with him for years to those very special youngsters who got their first taste of silverware.

It was no wonder then that the manager described the triumph as “easily the most special trophy I have ever won.”

And it was Virgil van Dijk‘s winner that sealed it, sparking incredible scenes inside Wembley:

It was not only the fans going wild, though, as the bench spilled onto the pitch – we don’t think Darwin Nunez could get there quicker if he tried!

Are we sure he’s injured?

Anfield South was in fine voice throughout, but the rendition of Allez Allez Allez in extra-time was poignant and injected extra energy when the tanks were running empty.

It is a song that has defined Klopp’s side for a number of years and it did so again on Sunday, pushing the Reds to another famous victory.

The let off was palpable and the team’s celebrations spoke volumes, from the last whistle to the moment the trophy was proudly held aloft:

And don’t think we forgot about Klopp’s fist pumps, with and without the trophy!

It hurts to think we have a finite number of these moments left with Jurgen, savour each and every one of them, Reds!

Liverpool, League Cup winners (again). One down, three to go!

UP THE REDS!