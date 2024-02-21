Harvey Elliott will reach a Liverpool century if he starts or comes off the bench against Luton, doing so before all but three players in the club’s history.

If he features vs. Luton, Elliott will make his 100th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions.

In doing so, he would become the fourth-youngest player in Liverpool history to reach the landmark at the age of 20 years, 323 days.

The only players to be younger were Michael Owen (19 years, 363 days), Raheem Sterling (20 years, six days) and Robbie Fowler (20 years, 167 days).

Fowler went on to make 369 appearances for the club, with Owen on 297 and Sterling on 129.

Elliott will be the 234th player to feature 100 or more times for Liverpool, with Fowler 36th and Owen 64th in the all-time list.

Only Swansea

Should Mo Salah score in this game he will have found the net against 28 of the 29 teams he has faced in the Premier League – Swansea City being the exception.

And if Salah scores at least once he will become the first Liverpool player in history ever to score 20 goals in all competitions in seven consecutive seasons.

Squad goals

A goal from Luis Diaz will see five different players reach 10 goals in a season for Liverpool for the second time in the last eight seasons – 2021/22 being the last.

Salah (31), Sadio Mane (23), Diogo Jota (21), Roberto Firmino (11) and Takumi Minamino (10) all netted 10 or more as the Reds played every game possible that season.

Anfield record

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 27 Anfield matches in all competitions, scoring 80 goals in that time, and are unbeaten at home in the last 24 league games since Leeds won 2-1 in October 2022.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 54 league games at Anfield, winning 41 and drawing 12.

Real Madrid are the last visiting team to win at Anfield, coming from 2-0 down to win 5-2 in February 2023.

Liverpool have conceded 10 goals at home this season – the lowest of any team in the Premier League.

In the 19 games at Anfield this season in all competitions, Liverpool have scored 59 goals.

International Reds

Last Saturday at Brentford, Liverpool fielded a starting XI that consisted of 11 different nationalities for the first time ever in the league and for only the third time in their history.

The other occasions being at Yeovil in the FA Cup in 2004 and against Bayer Leverkusen the following year.

Leaving Luton

Luton have won two of their 11 away league games this season – the 2-1 win at Everton and 3-2 at Sheffield United at Boxing Day with the help of two own goals.

Rob Edwards’ men have won three of their last eight league games.

Tonight’s referee

Andy Madley also took charge of the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road back in November (a 1-1 draw), issuing three yellow cards in the game – one of those to Jurgen Klopp.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 19, Jota 14, Nunez 13, Gakpo 10, Diaz 9, own goals 6, Jones 5, Szoboszlai 5, Gravenberch 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Mac Allister 2, Van Dijk 2, Bradley 1, Elliott 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1

Luton: Adebayo 9, Morris 7, own goals 4, Barkley 3, Brown 3, Ogbene 3, Chong 2, Doughty 2, Osho 2, Woodrow 2, Andersen 1, Lockyer 1, Mengi 1, Townsend 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).