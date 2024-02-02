Jurgen Klopp has revealed a frustrating concern over Darwin Nunez, who will be considered a doubt for the trip to Arsenal after suffering a foot injury.

Nunez was the subject of much focus again after Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night, largely for his misfortune.

The Uruguayan hit the woodwork four times, with his 11 shots on goal by far the most of any player – but overall it was another strong individual performance.

He would be a surefire starter at the Emirates on Sunday if fit, but speaking to reporters at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, Klopp admitted he is a doubt.

“A little side story, which you probably didn’t know: I don’t know if Darwin is available or not,” the manager said.

“Because Darwin had, after 20 minutes, somebody stepped on his foot. It was very painful after the game.

“He only took [his] boot off after the game, because he didn’t want to see before. He knew there was something.

“So he left the stadium in a boot – and it was not a football boot.

“Nothing broke, X-ray clear, but swollen. We have to see if we can get his foot back into a boot or not, because we all know that takes time.

“I didn’t see him this morning, so we have to wait a little bit.”

The hope will be that Nunez is passed fit, with the chances of that boosted with the extended time between the two fixtures and a late kickoff in north London.

If not, Cody Gakpo will come into the forward line alongside Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.