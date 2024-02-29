★ PREMIUM
Jurgen Klopp tells fans to stop shouting for Joe Gomez to shoot!

In the grand scheme of things, it is a long way down Jurgen Klopp‘s list of problems, but he has still found time to make a specific request to some Liverpool fans at Anfield.

Joe Gomez has yet to score in 233 professional appearances, and 50 players have now scored their first Liverpool goal since Gomez made his debut in 2015, reports Opta’s Michael Reid.

In fact, only Rob Jones and Ephraim Longworth have played more outfield games without scoring a goal for Liverpool.

His drought was never really a talking point until he started getting forward more often this season, playing as a full-back on both sides of the pitch.

It has become something of a running joke that fans shout, telling Gomez to shoot, when he gets into the opposition half.

The joke is wearing thin now, though, with some supporters choosing to shout in silly situations, before Liverpool are even winning the match.

Many supporters have asked this to stop, and now Klopp has also made a request for those guilty to cease the chant, at least until the Reds are a few goals up.

Speaking half in jest to LFC TV after the 3-0 win over Southampton, Klopp said: “Can I ask that people not, as funny as it is, ‘shooot’, leave the boy alone.

“One day he will shoot, let him find the moment himself. One more time he shoots from 40 yards, just because care calling, then I will get really a bit angry.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While there was some seriousness to his message, Klopp was still in a great mood after the Reds’ progressed to the FA Cup quarter-final.

In the same interview, he reacted to Gomez’s performance in holding midfield by putting a hand on his head and exclaiming “Aye, aye, aye! The way he played is absolutely crazy.”

Klopp isn’t the only person who disagrees with the calls for Gomez to shoot seemingly whenever he enters the opposition half.

