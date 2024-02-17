Jurgen Klopp updates on Alisson injury – “not cool”

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Alisson‘s injury, explaining why he is out against Brentford and revealing when they expect to know more.

Having missed last weekend’s match through illness, Alisson was expected to return to action this weekend against Brentford.

That was still the plan until even Friday morning, with Klopp declaring available in his press conference.

In the afternoon, though, the goalkeeper suffered a muscle injury, and has stayed on Merseyside to be assessed.

Speaking on TNT Sports ahead of the match vs. Brentford, Klopp revealed they will know more about the injury in the coming days.

Some big changes made to the Liverpool side ? Jurgen Klopp talks through his decisions as his side prepare to face Brentford ? ?? @DFletcherSport | @jjenas8 pic.twitter.com/M8VEz9dibR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 17, 2024

“Last training session, Ali pulled out. That’s not cool,” the German said.

“We don’t know [the injury’s significance]. It’s a muscle thing. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more.”

Caoimhin Kelleher will now remain in goal after stepping in last weekend against Burnley. This will be Kelleher’s 14th start of the season, more than in any other campaign for Liverpool.

His previous season best was eight in 2021/22, but his number of appearances this season has been boosted by Europa league game time.

The Irishman is set to be in goal for the League Cup final, too, regardless of whether Alisson is fit.

While Alisson being out is obviously a blow to Liverpool, it does give Kelleher the chance to get properly up to speed before the final, with a match vs. Luton still to play, also, before the Wembley trip.

The 25-year-old does have experience in a major final as, in 2022, Kelleher won the League Cup, playing the final against Chelsea.

Though he failed to save any of the Londoners’ 10 penalties, he still emerged triumphant, scoring his spot-kick before opposition goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, skied Chelsea‘s last.

Unavailable vs. Brentford