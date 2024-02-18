Liverpool went to Brentford and came home with three points. We’ve rounded up some of the things you may have missed from the Premier League win.

It was an eventful lunchtime at the Brentford Community Stadium, with Liverpool initially looking open at the back.

The Reds’ quality shone through, however, and they ran out 4-1 winners, with several moments occurring, on and off the pitch, that you may have missed.

We’ve put together a list of things we spotted from Brentford vs. Liverpool.

Klopp’s hug with Toney

Here’s the video of that moment ? pic.twitter.com/5gz9XNxmdn — Daithí Ó (@hakaman) February 17, 2024

As a Liverpool fan, it is fair to say you would have done the same given the chance.

Here, Ivan Toney made the most of his last game against Jurgen Klopp, sharing a moment with him after the final whistle and telling the manager he is a Liverpool supporter.

Klopp said that Toney had ‘wished Klopp good luck for his time after Liverpool’.

Konate sings with fans

Ibou singing along to ‘Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool’ there pic.twitter.com/H3zXwq9FFY — ? The Red Debate ? (@TheRedDebate) February 17, 2024

We love to see players with passion for the club, and it is fair to say this team has them in abundance.

At full time, Konate could be seen singing with Liverpool fans and enjoying the three points picked up in the title race.

Who remembers his reaction when he signed for the Reds? Glad to see that enthusiasm is still there!

Pidgeons on the pitch

There were some unusual obstacles on the pitch as these pidgeons decided to peck at the grass while the game was going on in west London.

Thankfully, they quickly flew away whenever the ball came close. It was the kind of thing you’re more likely to see on Stanley Park then in the Premier League!

Salah sharp off the bench

Blink and you’ll miss it. This moment soon after coming off the bench was one of the many moments that showed us Mo Salah will take no time in getting back up to speed.

It may look quite simple to execute, but the timing and close control made Vitaly Janelt look a bit silly as the Egyptian skipped past him.

Salah’s tricks weren’t just for show either; he scored and provided an assist on his return.

Premature celebration

Are my ears playing tricks on me or is there a little cheer as the ball is in the air before it goes in? Almost like some Brentford fans thought he’d put it over the bar and started cheering? Or did some of our fans go early before the bigger cheer? https://t.co/ciwghEKAT9 — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) February 17, 2024

Thanks to Diogo Jota‘s fantastic header, Darwin Nunez had all the time in the world to decide on his finish. For some, though, this wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

The striker put those doubts to one side, thankfully, producing a stunning chip over the goalkeeper, but some Brentford fans seemed to think he had missed before the ball bounced into the net.

Maybe those s**t Andy Carroll shouts were a bit premature after all.

And the celebrations

DARWIN NUNEZ, ARE YOU MESSIN?????? pic.twitter.com/2V0FTWDjMt — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) February 17, 2024

The Reds love a goal from their Uruguayan. Chloe Bloxam caught the view from the away end as he opened the scoring for Liverpool.

All eyes on Luton now. Up the Reds!