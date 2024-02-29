★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni celebrate with the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Like father, like son! – Lowdown on 7 Liverpool youngsters who starred vs. Southampton

Liverpool’s youngsters have had a significant week in the spotlight, helping beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday before setting up an FA Cup quarter-final trip to Manchester United after victory over Southampton.

Three of them – Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas – are following in their former professional footballer fathers’ footsteps.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the fresh faces who have taken their opportunity to shine at Anfield.
 

Bobby Clark

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's Bobby Clark during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 19
Position: Midfielder
Joined: From Newcastle (2021)

Given a handful of opportunities in recent weeks, the 19-year-old is an attacking midfielder.

The son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, he joined the club from the Magpies in 2021 and signed a long-term contract last December.
 

Jayden Danns

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 18
Position: Centre-forward
Joined: From academy

An 18-year-old forward, son of the much-travelled former Colchester, Crystal Palace and Bolton midfielder Neil Danns, only made his first-team debut as an 89th-minute substitute in the 4-1 win over Luton last Wednesday.

A week later he came off the bench to score twice against Southampton.
 

Lewis Koumas

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Lewis Koumas during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 18
Position: Forward / midfielder
Joined: From academy

Koumas, the son of former Wales international Jason Koumas, joined the club as a 10-year-old from one of his dad’s former clubs Tranmere and only signed his first professional contract last month.

He enjoyed a dream debut as, picked in the starting line-up, he scored the opening goal against Southampton.
 

Conor Bradley

2WFM8R3 Liverpool's Conor Bradley celebrates after assisting their side's third goal of the game scored by Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday January 31, 2024.

Age: 20
Position: Right-back
Joined: From Dungannon Swifts (2019)

A relatively familiar name among the group having been given an opportunity in the second half of the campaign in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Northern Irish right-back, 20, who spent last season on loan at Bolton, has shown promise for his attacking and defensive qualities.
 

James McConnell

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's James McConnell during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 19
Position: Midfielder
Joined: From Sunderland (2019)

The 19-year-old midfielder has featured a handful of times off the bench after making his debut against Toulouse in the Europa League in October.

Joined Liverpool as an Under-15s player after catching the eye at Sunderland.

 

Jarell Quansah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 10, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 21
Position: Centre-back
Joined: From academy

Warrington-born defender who has established himself in the first-team squad this season.

The 21-year-old, who had a loan spell with Bristol Rovers last term, is a ball-playing centre-half who has come through the ranks at Liverpool after joining them at the age of five.
 

Trey Nyoni

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp brings on Trey Nyoni during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 16
Position: Midfielder
Joined: From Leicester (2023)

Nyoni spent 10 years at Leicester’s academy before joining Liverpool last September.

The England Under-16 international’s rapid rise saw him come off the bench against Southampton to become the club’s youngest player to feature in the FA Cup at 16 years and 243 days and third-youngest in Liverpool’s history.

