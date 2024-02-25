A huge afternoon awaits with the first trophy of the season on the line as Liverpool meet Chelsea in the League Cup final. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Wembley is 3pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, McConnell, Nyoni, Clark, Koumas, Danns

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Subs: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gee, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku

