LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Harvey Elliott during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – Follow the 2024 Carabao Cup final here!

A huge afternoon awaits with the first trophy of the season on the line as Liverpool meet Chelsea in the League Cup final. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Wembley is 3pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, McConnell, Nyoni, Clark, Koumas, Danns

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Subs: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gee, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku

