LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah (L) challenges Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Southampton – Follow the FA Cup fifth round clash here

Liverpool host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round this evening, with another much-changed Reds team confirmed. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

 

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; McConnell, Elliott, Clark; Bradley, Gakpo, Koumas

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Nallo, Scanlon, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Gordon, Diaz, Danns

Southampton: Lumley; Bree, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning; Rothwell, Charles, Aribo; Edozie, Mara, Sulemana

Subs: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Meghoma, Harwood-Bellis, Smallbone, Dibling, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams, A Armstrong

