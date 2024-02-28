Liverpool host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round this evening, with another much-changed Reds team confirmed. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; McConnell, Elliott, Clark; Bradley, Gakpo, Koumas

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Nallo, Scanlon, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Gordon, Diaz, Danns

Southampton: Lumley; Bree, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning; Rothwell, Charles, Aribo; Edozie, Mara, Sulemana

Subs: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Meghoma, Harwood-Bellis, Smallbone, Dibling, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams, A Armstrong

