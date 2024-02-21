Liverpool 4-1 Luton: They’re top of the league for a reason!

Liverpool fought back from an array of injuries and an early goal conceded to beat Luton 4-1 at Anfield and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool 4-1 Luton

Premier League (26), Anfield

February 21, 2024

Goals

Ogbene 12′

Van Dijk 56′ (assist – Mac Allister)

Gakpo 58′ (assist – Mac Allister)

Diaz 71′ (assist – Robertson)

Elliott 90′

With the majority of their strongest XI injured, the Reds started strongly against their relegation-threatened visitors but struggled to take their chances.

Two came for Luis Diaz in the first five minutes, first fluffing a one-on-one after Caoimhin Kelleher‘s long ball, then bending a shot wide after being found brilliantly by Harvey Elliott.

Elliott was the creator drifting across the forward line, and on his 100th appearance for the club almost set up Cody Gakpo for an opener, but his instinctive overhead kick was saved.

Luton took the lead, however, with a throw-in routine leading to Tahith Chong’s effort being diverted into the path of Chiedozie Ogbene, who headed into an open goal.

Diaz ended the half with as many shots (six) as the rest of the Liverpool team combined, but with only one on target and missing both big chances.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Luton

Diaz had another huge opening soon after the restart, having been found by Conor Bradley, but his shot was blocked by Teden Mengi, while minutes later a penalty shout was waved away.

It was the captain who got the equaliser, stooping to power in a header from Alexis Mac Allister‘s corner – the 10th of the night for Liverpool, after Gakpo’s goal-bound shot was tipped wide.

Liverpool were ahead in the blink of an eye, with Bradley’s smart free-kick finding Mac Allister, who volleyed a cross for Gakpo to head home for 2-1.

Only a stunning save from Thomas Kaminski stopped Van Dijk from making it 3-1 before the hour, but the goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Diaz from finally getting his goal midway through the second half.

On came debutant Jayden Danns, 18, before the end, with Jurgen Klopp able to manage his squad as they show why they’re clear at the top of the table.

Danns was involved as Elliott got a deserved goal late on, threading through Gakpo and, after the Dutchman was thwarted, the No. 19 fired into the top corner.

TIA Man of the Match: Luis Diaz

Referee: Andy Madley

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley (Robertson 67′), Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister (McConnell 88′), Gravenberch (Clark 78′); Elliott, Diaz (Danns 88′), Gakpo

Subs not used: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, Nyoni, Gordon

Luton: Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga (Mpanzu 46′), Barkley, Doughty (Kabore 74′); Morris, Chong (Clark 63′); Woodrow (Townsend 58′)

Subs not used: Krul, Potts, Berry, Burke, Nelson

Next match: Chelsea (N) – Carabao Cup Final – Sunday, February 25, 3pm (GMT)