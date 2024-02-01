Ryan Babel will be among the former Liverpool players to don the shirt again as a Legends side takes on Ajax in a charity match in March, with the first seven players now announced.

The Reds will host their eighth LFC Foundation legends charity match at Anfield on March 23, with Ajax the opposition for the first time.

Liverpool’s last Legends match in 2023 ended in a 2-0 win for the hosts against Celtic, with Steven Gerrard and Mark Gonzalez on the scoresheet.

We are likely to see a number of players reprise their roles this year in aid of the LFC Foundation, and on Thursday, the club confirmed the first seven players in the squad.

Jerzy Dudek is back, as is Sander Westerveld, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal and Djibril Cisse, while Babel will act as a double-agent and play a half with both teams.

Babel played 146 games for the Reds between 2008 and 2011, four more appearances than he managed for Ajax arcoss three different spells.

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush typically manage the Reds, but the club have yet to officially confirm their place in the dugout, which could involve Sven-Goran Eriksson after his Liverpool wish.

The former England manager previously revealed he is suffering with terminal cancer and has “best case a year” to live, and he admitted he “always wished to be the manager” of Liverpool.

This sparked calls for the Eriksson to take a place in the dugout in March, which has been supported by Robbie Fowler.

It would be heartwarming to see Eriksson involved, and hopefully that can be the case on a day that raises valuable funds for charity.

* Tickets for Liverpool Legends vs. Ajax Legends are priced at £28 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s.

Season ticket holders and official members can buy tickets from 11am on Wednesday November 15 until 1.30pm on Thursday November 16, with tickets going on general sale from 2pm on Thursday November 16.

Tickets will be available to purchase online here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

