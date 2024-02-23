Liverpool will return to the United States this summer for a pre-season tour, where they will face both Man United and Arsenal.

For the first time since 2019, Liverpool will return the US to prepare for the 2024/25 season, and this time they will visit both Philadelphia and South Carolina.

First up, the Reds will come up against Arsenal at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 31, followed by a clash with Man United at the Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on August 3.

Liverpool will, of course, have a new manager to oversee preparations for the upcoming season after Jurgen Klopp announced this campaign would be his last at Anfield.

With the Euros and Copa America taking place over the summer, Liverpool will likely have a number of players reporting late for pre-season.

“We are proud to announce our highly anticipated return to the USA providing a great environment for the squad to prepare for the season ahead,” said Ben Latty, the club’s Commercial Director.

“Pre-season tours always present exceptional opportunities for our supporters, the team and our official partners to engage in memorable experiences within a key focus market for the Club.

“We know millions of super passionate American fans love this club and what we stand for. A fact underlined when our televised game with Arsenal in December became the most-watched Premier League game in US history

“The USA is an important market for the Club and our partners; with 67 official supporters’ clubs, international academies across 12 States and the USA being the number one international market for our merchandising business.

“We eagerly await the opportunity to bring the Club closer to the fans and look forward to playing in these iconic venues.”

A pre-sale code will be available for official members, season ticket holders, official supporters clubs, hospitality members and international academies, with tickets on sale from February 26.

The new season kicks off August 17, meaning the tour to the USA comes just over a fortnight before their Premier League opener.