Liverpool have organised yet another second loan spell, with Billy Koumetio returning to England to play out the rest of the season in the Championship.

The Reds have not had the best loan record throughout the season to date, recalling seven players throughout January after mixed results in the first half of the campaign.

Koumetio’s return to the club was confirmed mid-way through the month after just nine appearances for Ligue 2 club USL Dunkerque, with the two clubs deciding to prematurely end the deal.

The centre-back, who has two first-team appearances for Liverpool, has been spoken of highly in the past, though he’s not been around Klopp’s first team for a number of seasons now.

And instead of sticking around and plying his trade at youth level, Koumetio has now sealed a loan move to Blackburn in the Championship.

The club currently sit 18th in the table and have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding 53 goals in 28 matches to date.

Rovers have a strong relationship with Liverpool having previously taken both Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott on loan, players who are now thriving in their own right.

?? We have completed the deadline day signing of Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio. The 21-year-old Frenchman, who can operate at centre-back or full-back, joins on loan until the end of the season.#Rovers ??? — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 1, 2024

Jon Dahl Tomasson is Blackburn’s current manager and someone Koumetio will now work closely with for the remainder of the campaign, which will, hopefully, prove successful for all parties.

The loan move comes not long after Rhys Williams made a return to Liverpool just 16 days after securing his second loan move of the season due to the “emergence of an underlying injury issue.”

All the best, Billy!