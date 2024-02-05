For only the second time this season, Liverpool suffered defeat in the Premier League – this time it was a deserved one – as Arsenal tested Jurgen Klopp‘s side more than ever before.

“Right from the start it didn’t really look like our day,” Klopp assessed post-match, and you would be hard-pressed to disagree.

It took the Reds until minute 62 to register a shot on target – despite having a goal to their name on the scoreboard – while Arsenal, at the same stage, had already created five big chances.

In fact, by the end of the 90 minutes, Arsenal‘s expected goals (xG) total of 3.52 was the highest Liverpool have faced in a Premier League game since records began in 2010/11.

As per FotMob, Arsenal ended the match with 15 shots on goal – seven on target – and four big chances missed – it was just never the Reds’ day.

Liverpool, conversely, created an xG of just 0.37, with the majority of their shots on goals restricted to tight angles or from outside the penalty area – their lowest in the league this season.

It is a far cry from their record-breaking xG tally of 7.27 against Newcastle earlier this year, but it does signify this was very much a bad day at the office for Klopp’s side.

One bright note

Few enjoy looking for the positives after a defeat like this one, but Alexis Mac Allister does deserve to be mentioned having been the standout for the Reds.

The Argentine was the only Liverpool player to score above a seven in FotMob‘s ratings (7.8), deservedly so, after winning the most duels of any player (11) and winning the second-most number of tackles (two).

Mac Allister accurately completed 54 of his 60 passes (90 percent) and was fouled more times than anyone else (four).

His level has risen in recent weeks and it is a shame his peers could not match his level of output at the Emirates.

